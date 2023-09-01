Viveka murder accused Sunil bail hearing posted to September 8

The Telangana high court on Friday posted the hearing on bail petition of Sunil Yadav in Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case to September 8. Sunil Yadav is the Accused 2 in the murder case.

Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Reddy impleaded in the bail petition opposing granting of bail. However, she accepted the bail petition to Accused 1 Shaik Dastagiri, who admitted having killed Vivekananda Reddy.

The CBI, which also opposed granting bail to Sunil Yadav, told the court that it had found Sunil close to the incident on April 29, 2021 during the early hours. The CBI found it through the google takeout. But the same CBI had admitted that the google takeout was proved to be wrong in its petition on January 23, 2023.

Sunil Yadav’s advocate told the court that the CBI’s google takeout was proved to be wrong and it can not be the basis for denying bail to his client. He wanted the court to grant bail to his client, who is not connected with the murder.

The advocate also found fault with Suneetha Reddy for impleading in the petition as she did not implead in the petition filed by the A1 Shaik Dastagiri. He also told the court that a private petition against Suneetha Reddy and her husband Rajasekhar Reddy was pending in the court. Sunil Yadav’s advocate further told the court that Dr Suneetha Reddy was not a victim in the case but her father was a victim. The court posted the case for next hearing on September 8.

Meanwhile, the court also heard the petition by retired IAS officer Ajay Kallam stating that his statement was misrepresented and misunderstood. He said that the CBI had distorted some of the facts that he had admitted to them. He wanted the relief from the CBI report, which took his statement as witness to the case.

The court had directed the CBI to file its affidavit and posted the case for next hearing on September 15.