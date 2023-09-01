Jagan releases Rs 120 Cr for Rythu Bharosa, input subsidy

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 109.74 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme for the year 2023-24 benefitting 1,46,324 tenant farmers belonging to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.

He also released Rs 11.01 crore towards input subsidy benefiting 11, 373 farmers who lost their crops due to heavy rains between May and August 2023. This makes the grand total Rs 120.75 crore. The amount would be directly credited into their bank accounts.

Releasing the first tranche of the Rythu Bharosa for the fifth year in a row at the Camp Office on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the scheme is unique as it extends financial support to tenant farmers holding CCRC cards including those cultivating endowment lands and RoFR patta lands.

Under the scheme, the government pays Rs 13,500 each to all eligible famers every year in three instalments paying Rs 7500, Rs 4000 and Rs 2000 respectively. Describing the Government as farmer-friendly, he said that it has spent Rs 31,005 crore benefitting 52,57,263 farmers in the last 50 months and Rs 3943 crore so far this year under the scheme.

In all 5.38 lakh SC, ST, BC, Minority tenant farmers including those cultivating endowment lands and 3.99 lakh RoFR famers have received benefits to the tune of Rs 1122 crore so far.

The RBK system was introduced to help the farming community and the RBKs across the State, staffed by agricultural graduates and supported by village secretariat staff, are helping farmers with e-cropping facilities and intervening wherever necessary to ensure MSP for various agricultural produce, he said.

Elaborating about the revolutionary changes brought in the agricultural sector, the chief minister said the free insurance scheme, free power supply, payment of input subsidy at the end of the season and timely support in facilitating the supply of gunny bags, have boosted the morale of farmers.