Breaking: Salaar Release Postponed?

The most awaited film of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel titled Salaar is scheduled for September 28th release. As the release date is near, makers are worried about the pending post-production work. Director Prashanth Neel is busy working on it. Distributors have even started advance bookings in overseas. While Salaar fans were expecting some sort of promotion from the movie team, the latest buzz is horrifying.

There is a buzz going on in trade circles that the makers have hinted to distributors about Salaar’s postponement to December. There is also news coming out that USA bookings have been cancelled and the refunds will be issued soon. Salaar has a strong buzz and is determined to have high expectations from the moviegoers. The postponement news will disappoint the fans big time and there is no official announcement regarding this from the team. Makers might come out with a new release date or will come up with a trailer by next week as scheduled.

Salaar is expected to showcase the larger-than-life cinematic experience, which is produced by Hombale Films.