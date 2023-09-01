Sithara Entertainments have recently announced their next film, MAD. Haarika Suryadevara, daughter of popular producer Suryadevara Radha Krishna is debuting with this film. Another popular producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is presenting this film. Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, is co-producing the film, too. Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopikaa Udyan are playing leading roles in the film about youngsters living in hostel.

The film teaser has been released on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and it has gone viral with over Million views on YouTube. Now, Sithara Entertainments has announced that MAD is releasing on 28th September, 2023. Movie is expected to bring huge amount of youngsters to theatres with the kind of edgy comedy and entertainment it offers, going by the teaser. Shamdat and Dinesh Krishnan are handling cinematography. Bheems Ceciroleo is composing music for the film. Navin Nooli is editing the film. More details about the film will be announced soon.