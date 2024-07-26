Massive Digital deal for Double iSmart

The recent failure streak of Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh are not impacting their next film Double iSmart. The makers closed all the theatrical and non-theatrical deals of the film for massive prices. The digital rights of South languages for Double iSmart are sold for a record price of Rs 33 crores. Amazon Prime acquired the rights for such a record price. All the other non-theatrical deals too are closed. Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights of all the languages of Double iSmart for a fancy price after he watched the content.

Double iSmart is in the final stages of post-production and the released songs are making enough noise across the music circles. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is the lead antagonist and Double iSmart will also have a record release in Hindi apart from the South languages. Double iSmart will release on August 15th and there are a number of releases in all the languages. Kavya Thapar is the heroine and Manisharma is the music director. Puri Connects bankrolled Double iSmart.