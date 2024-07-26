x
Massive Digital deal for Double iSmart

Massive Digital deal for Double iSmart

digital rights of South languages for Double iSmart are sold for a record price

The recent failure streak of Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh are not impacting their next film Double iSmart. The makers closed all the theatrical and non-theatrical deals of the film for massive prices. The digital rights of South languages for Double iSmart are sold for a record price of Rs 33 crores. Amazon Prime acquired the rights for such a record price. All the other non-theatrical deals too are closed. Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights of all the languages of Double iSmart for a fancy price after he watched the content.

Double iSmart is in the final stages of post-production and the released songs are making enough noise across the music circles. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is the lead antagonist and Double iSmart will also have a record release in Hindi apart from the South languages. Double iSmart will release on August 15th and there are a number of releases in all the languages. Kavya Thapar is the heroine and Manisharma is the music director. Puri Connects bankrolled Double iSmart.

