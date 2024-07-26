x
Nara Bhuvaneshwari launched Skill Development Centre in Kuppam

NTR Memorial Trust Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneshwari launched Skill Development Centre in Kuppam on Friday. The Skill Development Centre is aimed at imparting job oriented and income generating skills for women in the area.

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the better half of CM Chandrababu Naidu, has been touring in CM’s own constituency for the past four days. Keeping up the promise she made during Assembly Elections, Nara Bhuvaneshwari launched the Skill Development Centre.

“My father NTR has always strived for the empowerment of women. NTR brought right for women in property and introduced reservations for women. Similarly my husband AP CM Chandrababu Naidu brought in several initiatives for the equality and empowerment of women. Chandrababu Naidu increased the reservations for women to 33 percent and introduced far-reaching initiatives like DWACRA, Deepam scheme and others. He has also entrusted me the responsibility of Heritage Organization. I believe that, if proper opportunities are given, women will excel in any field. To provide opportunities for Kuppam women, we have started Skill Development Centre,” said Nara Bhuvaneshwari.

Also Read : I will born in Kuppam in next birth, says Naidu

After the launch, Bhuvaneshwari distributed sewing machines to women.

“We have initially introduced tailoring classes for women. But we will not stop with just tailoring classes. We will tie up with companies and bring orders for women to generate income. We will introduce more courses which are in demand,” further said Bhuvaneshwari.

Nara Bhuvaneshwari said, a DSC coaching centre will be set up in Kuppam for the benefit of women aspirants. She even said that a school will be set up by NTR Trust in Kuppam.

