Naveen Polishetty’s next on Hold?

Naveen Polishetty is one actor who is not in a hurry. Even after scoring back-to-back hits, he did not turn a signing spree and is focused on one film at a time. The actor’s next film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is releasing next week and the film is carrying good buzz. Naveen Polishetty announced Anaganaga Oka Raju and the film also completed couple of schedules. Kalyan Shankar is making his directorial debut with this film.

As per the ongoing reports, the film is now kept on hold as Naveen Polishetty is unhappy with the output. Kalyan Shankar moved on and directed a small film titled MAD. It is unclear if Naveen Polishetty would go ahead with one more director and completes Anaganaga Oka Raju or if he shelves the project. Both Naveen Polishetty and Sithara Entertainments are tightlipped about the ongoing speculations.