Back-to-back shocks for Rashmika

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna is focused on films in Telugu and Hindi. The actress turned a signing spree and was busy with several Hindi movies. Her recent releases too bombed badly and the actress has all her hopes on Pushpa: The Rule. The actress walked out of Nithiin and Venky Kudumula’s film citing dates issues.

The actress signed Shahid Kapoor’s film over Nithiin’s project as per the speculations. Now Shahid Kapoor’s film is shelved due to various reasons. She lost both the films now. Rashmika is done with the shoot of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and she is hoping to bounce back in Bollywood after this release. Rashmika also allocated bulk dates for Pushpa: The Rule which is due for release next year.