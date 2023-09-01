Mahesh Babu into Action Mode

Superstar Mahesh Babu is completely focused on the shoot of Guntur Kaaram. The shoot is happening at a faster pace after lot of hurdles. The new schedule of the film commenced today in Aluminium Factory and a high voltage action episode will be shot. Top Fight Masters Ram-Laxman are composing this action sequence. A special set has been erected in Aluminium Factory for the shoot. Trivikram and his team is working without breaks to complete the shoot of Guntur Kaaram at the earliest.

The film is announced for January 12th 2024 release across the globe. Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the leading ladies. The first single composed by Thaman is expected to be out soon. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of this big-budget family entertainer.