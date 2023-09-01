Rajinikanth to share the profits of Jailer?

Superstar Rajinikanth is on cloud nine with the super success of Jailer. The veteran actor reportedly charged Rs 110 crores as remuneration for the film. As per the reports from the Tamil media, the producers have paid a whopping amount as his share from the film’s profits. A picture of Sun Pictures’ Kalanithi Maran handing over a cheque to Rajinikanth is going viral all over. Some of the reports said that Rajinikanth received Rs 100 crores as his share from the profits apart from his remuneration.

If this is true, Rajinikanth is the highest paid Indian actor till date. Sun Pictures made huge profits through Jailer even before the film’s release. With an exceptional theatrical run of the film, Sun Pictures would mint more money. Jailer is an action thriller directed by Nelson. Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishna, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, Sunil and Mirnaa played the lead roles. Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff were seen in special cameos.