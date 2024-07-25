x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
View all stories
Home > Politics

‘No Digital Payments, Only Cash’ – YS Jagan’s mantra for corruption in liquor sales

Published on July 25, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Four teasers for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Interesting twist in Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
A Big Shock for Kanguva team before Release
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Emotional words about his Family
image
Is Salaar 2 announcement a PR Stunt?

‘No Digital Payments, Only Cash’ – YS Jagan’s mantra for corruption in liquor sales

The comprehensive White Paper presented by TDP Government in Assembly on Excise Policy, revealed shocking practices during YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s tenure. According to the White Paper, a whopping Rs 1 Lakh Crore cash transactions were done through liquor sales, without proper accounting and auditing practices.

It is an open secret that YS Jagan has intentionally created non-conducive environment for established distilleries and popular brands, in Andhra Pradesh to get a complete hold on liquor market in the state. He has supported his cronies to set up distilleries and promoted local made brands, to ensure that whatever income comes from liquor manufacturing and sale in AP, completely goes into the pockets of YS Jagan and his cronies.

The market share of major MNCs has substantially reduced from 2019-2020 onwards as compared to 2018-19 and some of the major companies like Pernod Ricard, Bacardi India, John Distilleries have completely been
wiped out from the market.

Certain local distilleries, which allegedly have the blessings of YS Jaganmohan Reddy, like SNJ Sugars & Products, Pearl Distillery, SPY AGRO, Sentini Bio Products Pvt Ltd and others have captured major share in the market.

Read Also : CM Chandrababu Naidu exposes YS Jagan’s liquor loot through White Paper on Excise Policy

As YS Jaganmohan Reddy got complete hold on the liquor manufacturing, supply chain and sales points, he made the most of it. According to the White Paper, which Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu himself presented in Assembly, about Rs 99,413 Cr liquor was sold through retail sale points between 2019 and 24. There was no option of digital payments at retail sale points managed by government body Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd (APSBCL).

“Why there was no option of digital payments is a big question?” It was only in 2023-24 that digital payments option was introduced. About Rs 615 Cr was received through Digital payments.

Observers opine, the reason for not introducing digital payments, is to ensure that sales are unaccounted for and money generated through sales is diverted to the political bosses. So in all probability the sales at retail outlets would have been much higher than Rs 1 lakh Crore.

Besides cash transactions, the extortions made by YS Jagan and his henchmen are another aspect. The White Paper prepared by TDP Govt revealed, Rs 3113 Cr were extorted by former CM’s men from liquor companies, by charging Rs 200 per liquor case and Rs 50 per every beer case sold in AP.

Put together all these aspects, it appears former CM YS Jagan has done more than Rs 1 lakh Cr corruption in liquor sales alone during his tenure.

Dnr.

Next Mega Fans’ request for Dil Raju Previous Buzz: Animal composer for Balakrishna?
else

TRENDING

image
Four teasers for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Interesting twist in Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
A Big Shock for Kanguva team before Release

Latest

image
Four teasers for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Interesting twist in Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
A Big Shock for Kanguva team before Release
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Emotional words about his Family
image
Is Salaar 2 announcement a PR Stunt?

Most Read

image
Public Backlash and Social Media Criticism Over YSRCP’s Letter Countering Vijayamma
image
Strange turn of events: TDP seeks Justice for Vijayamma
image
Jagan Turned Weligonda Project into a Curse

Related Articles

Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot Navina Bole’s Silver Shine Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice Kriti Sanon in purple outfit How To Get Rid Of Stress Ashu Reddy in work mode Soha Ali Khan Glares In White Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection