‘No Digital Payments, Only Cash’ – YS Jagan’s mantra for corruption in liquor sales

The comprehensive White Paper presented by TDP Government in Assembly on Excise Policy, revealed shocking practices during YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s tenure. According to the White Paper, a whopping Rs 1 Lakh Crore cash transactions were done through liquor sales, without proper accounting and auditing practices.

It is an open secret that YS Jagan has intentionally created non-conducive environment for established distilleries and popular brands, in Andhra Pradesh to get a complete hold on liquor market in the state. He has supported his cronies to set up distilleries and promoted local made brands, to ensure that whatever income comes from liquor manufacturing and sale in AP, completely goes into the pockets of YS Jagan and his cronies.

The market share of major MNCs has substantially reduced from 2019-2020 onwards as compared to 2018-19 and some of the major companies like Pernod Ricard, Bacardi India, John Distilleries have completely been

wiped out from the market.

Certain local distilleries, which allegedly have the blessings of YS Jaganmohan Reddy, like SNJ Sugars & Products, Pearl Distillery, SPY AGRO, Sentini Bio Products Pvt Ltd and others have captured major share in the market.

Read Also : CM Chandrababu Naidu exposes YS Jagan’s liquor loot through White Paper on Excise Policy

As YS Jaganmohan Reddy got complete hold on the liquor manufacturing, supply chain and sales points, he made the most of it. According to the White Paper, which Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu himself presented in Assembly, about Rs 99,413 Cr liquor was sold through retail sale points between 2019 and 24. There was no option of digital payments at retail sale points managed by government body Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd (APSBCL).

“Why there was no option of digital payments is a big question?” It was only in 2023-24 that digital payments option was introduced. About Rs 615 Cr was received through Digital payments.

Observers opine, the reason for not introducing digital payments, is to ensure that sales are unaccounted for and money generated through sales is diverted to the political bosses. So in all probability the sales at retail outlets would have been much higher than Rs 1 lakh Crore.

Besides cash transactions, the extortions made by YS Jagan and his henchmen are another aspect. The White Paper prepared by TDP Govt revealed, Rs 3113 Cr were extorted by former CM’s men from liquor companies, by charging Rs 200 per liquor case and Rs 50 per every beer case sold in AP.

Put together all these aspects, it appears former CM YS Jagan has done more than Rs 1 lakh Cr corruption in liquor sales alone during his tenure.

Dnr.