CM Chandrababu Naidu exposes YS Jagan’s liquor loot through White Paper on Excise Policy

AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu fired on former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy saying YSRCP Government’s illegal and corrupt practices regarding Excise Policy have played havoc with public health, besides losses to exchequer in a big way between 2019 and 2024.

The TDP Government presented a White Paper on Excise Policy in Assembly on Wednesday. The White Paper highlighted the misleading promises of YS Jagan regarding prohibition of alcohol, flawed Excise policy, which favoured YS Jagan cronies, resulting in flooding of spurious brands and loss of revenue to exchequer, among other important details.

According to the 31-page White Paper presented on Excise Policy, AP incurred a loss of about Rs 18,860 Cr due to the fraudulent Excise policy and practices of YS Jaganmohan Reddy during 2019-24.

The main reasons cited for the loss of revenues were, grabbing of existing distilleries and extortions by YS Jagan cronies, discretionary and preferential procurement and marketing practices, misuse of power for pocketing revenues from liquor sale without proper accounting. YS Jagan’s Excise practices were so crooked that, all the major brands and reputed distilleries vanished from AP, giving. Way to YS Jagan-sponsored spurious brands.

“YS Jaganmohan Reddy Excice Policy was ill planned and ill balanced. Though he claimed of implementing prohibition, and taking steps to reduce alcohol consumption the actual intention was to manipulate and personal gain,” pointed out CM Chandrababu Naidu, while giving a presentation on White Paper on Excise Policy.

Chandrababu Naidu exposed YS Jagan’s liquor loot with detailed statistics in the Assembly.

“Saying that increasing of liquor prices will reduce consumption, YS Jagan Govt increased prices of liquor by 75 percent. Only mad people come up with such decisions. But actually liquor consumption only increased from per-capita consumption of 5.5 litres in 2019-20 to 6.23 litres in 2023-24,” pointed out Chandrababu Naidu, proving the shortcomings in YS Jagan’s liquor policy.

The pointed to be noted here is, the revenue from increase in liquor sales was not reflected in exchequer, as most of the sales were done in cash, without any transparency.

Dnr