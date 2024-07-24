Jagan holds protest, national leaders express solidarity

Former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Wednesday condemning the atrocities against the YSR Congress leaders in Andhra Pradesh. He also organized a photo exhibition for the national media and national leaders.

The national leaders condemned the political vendetta of the Andhra Pradesh government. They also sought the intervention of the President and the Central government. They wanted the Union Home Ministry to intervene and stop the political witch-hunt by the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav attended a protest organized by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) against the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government in New Delhi. The protest, led by YSR Congress Chief Jagan Reddy, was held to address the ongoing violence against YSRCP workers perpetrated by TDP supporters.

During the event, Akhilesh Yadav strongly condemned the acts of violence and expressed his gratitude to Jagan Reddy for inviting him. He stated that without the invitation, he would not have been aware of the severe state violence occurring in Andhra Pradesh. Akhilesh emphasized that the TDP’s actions are an attempt to instill fear among the people of Andhra Pradesh by targeting YSRCP workers.

Akhilesh Yadav highlighted the intolerable nature of the TDP government’s harsh treatment towards YSRCP workers and urged CM Naidu to take serious measures to halt the violence and ensure the safety and security of all political workers and people in the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut condemned the violence by TDP against YSRCP workers in Andhra Pradesh. He attended a protest led by Jagan Reddy against the Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government. Sanjay Raut also extended his support to YSRCP chief Jagan Reddy. He criticized the TDP government for the continuous violence by TDP goons against YSR Congress workers and called for a detailed investigation by the Centre into the prevailing violence in Andhra Pradesh.

Arvind Sawant strongly criticized the TDP party for its targeted violence against YSRCP workers. The Lok Sabha MP stated that if the violence continues, Andhra Pradesh will soon become the next Manipur. Arvind Sawant warned the TDP government to take strong measures against the atrocities.

Rajya Sabha MP and AIADMK leader M Thambidurai attended the protest against the TDP government over the prevailing violence against YSRCP workers. He criticized the state government and warned CM Naidu to take serious measures against TDP goons and put an end to the atrocities.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on July 24 criticized Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu over the brutal killings and violence in the state. He demanded a State Emergency as the only way to end the violence. He expressed solidarity with Jagan Mohan Reddy in YSRCP’s fight against the TDP.

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the TDP government over the atrocities and violence against YSRCP workers. She called for the top court to intervene and take suo motu cognizance of the violence by TDP goons against Jagan-led YSR Congress workers.

Rajya Sabha MP and TMC leader Nadimul Haque expressed his anger against the Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government over the continuous violence in the state. Like Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP Haque also urged the top court and the Centre to intervene and put an end to the violence in the state.