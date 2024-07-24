x
AP Govt appoints experts panel to study Amaravati buildings

AP Govt appoints experts panel to study Amaravati buildings

The state government had constituted an expert committee to study the strength of the buildings in Amaravati. The Health Department engineer in chief would head the committee. The chief engineers of the Roads and Buildings, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, AP Central Power Distribution Committee, AP Capital Region Development Authority, Amaravati Development Corporation were appointed as members of the committee. A representative from the Vigilance and Enforcement department would also be a member of the committee.

The committee would visit every building in Amaravati and inspect their strength. The committee would also make recommendations to the state government where to start the construction work. It would study the strength of the iron used in the buildings. It would study the unfinished buildings and make recommendations to the state government on how to start the work.

Also Read : Amaravati to have 135 government buildings

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had visited the Amaravati region and inspected all the buildings under construction. He inspected every building in Amaravati and personally looked at their condition. The buildings were stopped in 2019 by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which proposed three capitals for the state. Amaravati was proposed as the Legislative Capital and hence Jagan Mohan Reddy ignored further development of Amaravati.

The Central government had proposed Rs 15,000 crore as loan from the World Bank for the completion of the Amaravati capital in the next five years. The Central government would support the State government to complete the project. The state government is committed to complete the project and make Amaravati as the only capital of the state.

The state government is also preparing ground to ensure that Amaravati would be the only capital of the state. The chief minister is planning to make it a permanent capital of the state and no government can think of changing the capital as Jagan Mohan Reddy government did in the last five years.

Also Read : Amaravati to have outer ring road at Rs 25k cr

The government would also give the plots to the farmers in return in the coming five years and develop the business and residential areas of the farmers. The government promised plots in both commercial and residential areas to the farmers in return for the lands given by them to the government for building Amaravati capital.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wants to complete every single work in Amaravati in the next five years. Completion of Amaravati and Polavaram projects are at the top of the agenda of Chandrababu Naidu. He is working on meeting the target and completing the two projects in the scheduled period of five years.

