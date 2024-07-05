x
Home > Politics > Amaravati to have 135 government buildings

Amaravati to have 135 government buildings

Published on July 5, 2024

Amaravati to have 135 government buildings

Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh would have 135 government buildings, said chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday. Speaking to the media in Delhi after completion of his two-day tour, Chandrababu Naidu said that this government would complete Amaravati project in the next five years.

The chief minister said that his predecessor Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had completely ignored the Amaravati project. He did not invest even a single rupee on Amaravati, he said. The buildings which were started during his previous regime remained as they were. Some of them were damaged as there was no work for five years, he said. He further said that the entire construction area was filled with thorny bushes.

The present government had started the work on the project, he said. All the buildings that were started in 2017-18 will be completed in the first phase, he said. He further added that the second phase too would start in 2025 where all iconic buildings would be constructed. The project would be completed in the next five years, he said.

The chief minister said that Andhra Pradesh is an investor friendly state. The state has more resources to make investment easy, he said. The government is currently working on interlinking of rivers, he said. He added that the Godavari River is linked with Krishna through Pattiseema. The Godavari River water is now being supplied to Krishna delta, he said.

He said he did not expect or demand any position at the Centre. The TDP did not ask for posts even in the previous A B Vajpayee government. The TDP took the speaker post during Vajpayee government, he said. He further said that this time too, the TDP did not ask for any posts. The posts given to the TDP were happy, he said.

The state government would take up skill census instead of caste census, the chief minister said. He said that the government is working on modalities for the skill censes.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he would attend Davos economic forum meeting and raise investments. He is more interested in bringing industries to the state. He would interact with the investors during his stint this time.

He said that investors were asking what if Jagan Mohan Reddy is elected again. He said he was telling them that he had controlled the devil and it would not raise its head again. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s era ended forever, he said.

