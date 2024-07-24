x
Home > Politics

AP withdraws Land Titling Act, passes repeal Act

Published on July 24, 2024

AP withdraws Land Titling Act, passes repeal Act

AP withdraws Land Titling Act, passes repeal Act

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly had passed a resolution withdrawing the Land Titling Act. The Assembly passed two bills on Wednesday. Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad introduced the Land Titling Act Repeal Act, while health minister Satya Kumar introduced restoration of the name of NTR to the University of Health Sciences.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the Land Titling Act was dangerous and the previous government did not think about the pros and cons of the Act. The advocates have also held protests across the state against the bill, he said. He further said that farmers have several problems because of this Act. The Act would deprive the people of their rights on their lands, he said.

Land disputes have increased in the last five years because of this new Act, he said. He further said that in his own Kuppam constituency the disputes have increased. There were no disputes in Kuppam in the last forty years, he said.

He said that land is associated with the sentiments and families. It transforms from the ancestors to the heirs, he said. The previous government had issued pattas with the photograph of the chief minister. The previous government had also increased disputes among the people, he said.

He said that he had referred to the Act in all the election meetings, but regretted that the then chief minister did not give any assurance to the people or clarification to his speeches. The Act was brought to rob the lands of the people, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu further said that the NDA government had promised to repeal this Act and we are now repealing it. He said that he and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan have promised to repeal the Act. He further recalled that he had given his first sign on the proposal to repeal the Act. He wanted the MLAs to support the repeal of the black Act.

He also wanted the MLAs to wait for the new Act that would come into force. He also wanted to give assurance to the people that their properties are safe and the pattas would not have the photographs of the chief minister or any other minister.

