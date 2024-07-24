Salman Khan’s statement on Firing Incident

Actor Salman Khan said that he believes Lawrence Bishnai opened fire outside his home to kill him and his family. His statement was recorded by the Mumbai Crime Branch’s anti-extortion cell last month. Salman Khan has shared the threats he and his family have received from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members over the years. He urged his family and relatives to always be vigilant. According to the actor’s statement, the shooting happened on April 14, when he was sleeping early in the morning.

“It sounded like fireworks. Then, around 4:55 a.m., a security guard told police that two bikers had fired shots onto the first-floor balcony of the Galaxy Apartments. There have been attempts to harm me and my family before. We know from social media that Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack” told Salman. A four-member crime branch team recorded the statements of Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan on June 4. Officials said the actor’s statement was recorded for almost four hours, while his brother’s statement was recorded for two hours. The security of Salman Khan is now beefed up and the top actor is shooting for AR Murugadoss’ Sikander and the film is aimed for Eid 2025 release.