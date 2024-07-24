Exclusive: Trinadha Rao and Gopichand to team up

Trinadha Rao is one of the few successful directors of Telugu cinema and his last film Dhamaka was a super hit at the box-office. The talented director is currently working with Sundeep Kishan in Majaka and the shoot is happening currently. AK Entertainments are the producers and the comic entertainer will release next year. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Trinadha Rao will work with Gopichand soon.

Veteran producers Bhagavan and Pullarao have a commitment for Gopichand from years and they are in search of the right director. They paid an advance and locked Trinadha Rao recently. The duo will work together next year. Trinadha Rao started working on the script of the film recently and he will narrate it to Gopichand very soon. One positive nod from Gopichand will make the film happen.