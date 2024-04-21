Exclusive: Gopichand signs a new Film

Macho Star Gopichand hasn’t delivered a successful film in the recent years. His theatrical market reached rock bottom but the actor survived because of the Hindi and the non-theatrical business. He has high hopes on Viswam directed by Srinu Vaitla and he believes that the film will get back the fame. Gopichand is also quite cautious. He has been in talks with Saaho fame Radhakrishna Kumar for a project that will be produced by UV Creations. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Gopichand signed one more film.

He will work with a debutant soon and the film will be produced by BVSN Prasad. The movie will be launched officially this month and the shooting formalities will commence in July. The team will announce the details officially during the launch. The scriptwork is completed and the pre-production work is in the final stages. Gopichand is expected to shoot for both the films simultaneously. On the other side, Viswam is aiming for a July release.