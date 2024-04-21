Latest shooting Updates of Game Changer

Game Changer is the longest delayed film of Ram Charan and his fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. Shankar is the director and almost 50 days of shoot is left pending. Ram Charan will have to shoot for 20 more days to complete his portions of shoot and the other 30 days will be the work without Ram Charan. Charan will complete his work before the end of May. The new schedule of Game Changer will start tomorrow in Ramoji Film City and it will continue for a week. Some key sequences on Charan and SJ Suryah will be shot.

Game Changer is aiming for a September end release and the makers will announce the date soon. Kiara Advani is the leading lady and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Thaman scored the music and the second single from Game Changer will be out post-summer. Srikanth, Anjali and Sunil will be seen in other important roles. Ram Charan will commence the shoot of Buchi Babu’s film from the mid of June.