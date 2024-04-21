Naidu gives B-forms to TDP MP, MLA contestants

Handing over the B-forms to the TDP contesting candidates for the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly at his residence in Undavalli in Amaravathi on Sunday, TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, directed the party candidates to always abide by the party’s policies.

Chandrababu administered a pledge to all those party candidates who are in the race for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly in the State. He asked them to strictly follow the party’s policies and decisions besides work for the welfare of the people by remaining loyal to the party. They also took pledge that they will dedicate themselves for the service of the people and will be available to them always.

They pledged that they will function for the welfare of all the communities irrespective of any caste, creed and religious affiliation maintaining ethical values to build an ideal society, They also vowed to strive for achieving the ambitions of the late NT Rama Rao and uphold the self-respect of all the people in the State.

The TDP candidates also promised to become partners in rebuilding the State and stand by the people in protecting their assets and their lives. They said they will strive hard for the welfare of the State and for the progress of the people.