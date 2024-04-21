Unable to explain what he has done for State Jagan playing dramas, says Naidu

Unable to explain to the people what he has done for the State, Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has raised curtains to play dramas and the people are simply detesting these dramas, observed the TDP supremo and former chief minister, Nara Chandrabbau Naidu, here on Sunday.

Addressing the party candidates for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly after handing over the B-forms to them at his Undavalli residence, Chandrababu Naidu told them that the people are simply feeling averse of Jagan as the pension conspiracies and the stone-pelting dramas have miserably failed. “We are fighting with devils and demons and you al should move ahead with a determination,” Chandrababu told the party leaders who are in the race.

With a fond hope that all those who have received the B-forms should win the poll, Chandrababu told the candidates that they have only 20 days time left for campaigning which is very crucial. People should emerge victorious and the State should move ahead in a prosperous way should be the slogan of the party candidates, he said.

Chandrababu told the party candidates that there should be coordination among the leaders of all the three alliance partners, the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP. The transfer of vote is possible only if there is coordination among the leaders and activists of all the three alliance partners, he added.

The resounding response to the Praja Garjana from the people reflects the fact that the downfall of Jagan has begun, Chandrababu told the party candidates and said that those who are now in the race from the TDP are selected based on the preference of the people and the party activists. The TDP supremo felt that these elections are being held under special circumstances and ultimately the people should win the race.

Observing that Jagan is making every effort to win the polls by getting the sympathy of the people, Chandrababu said that Jagan is a master in uttering blatant lies. The CBI has proved that Jagan had minted a whopping Rs 43,000 cr in an illegal manner when his father, the late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was in power, without making any effort to focus on this he is now campaigning that illegal cases are registered against him, Chandrababu said.

“The YSRCP leaders have deliberately disconnected the power supply when a small stone was pelted at Jagan, but now these leaders are resorting to a false campaign that I am responsible for this. Within minutes of the incident having taken place, dharnas were organised carrying placards,” the TDP supremo said. Now, again these YSRCP leaders are hatching a conspiracy to involve the TDP candidate from Vijayawada (Central), Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, he added.

As there were no funds for the distribution of pensions, these YSRCP leaders again resorting to mispropaganda that pensions were stopped as volunteers have been asked not to distribute them, Chandrababu said. Since all the sections of people are strongly opposing Jagan, the alliance candidates and leaders should inform the people that good days are ahead for the State, Chandrababu Naidu told the candidates after handing over the B-forms and administering a pledge to them.