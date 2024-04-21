Dalit community revolting against Jagan, says Naidu

The entire Dalit community in the State has been revolting against Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, since he has polluted politics, said the TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Mentioning about the recent incident in which a small piece of stone was hurled at Jagan during his road-show, Chandrababu remarked that if a small piece of stone is hurled at Jagan it is an attempt to murder and if stones are pelted at him and other TDP leaders it is freedom of expression. “This psycho Jagan calls them as my Dalits but has literally massacred the community,” Chandrababu said while addressing a huge public gathering during the Praja Galam.

Promising to provide two cents of land for every poor family immediately after coming back to power, Chandrababu Naidu assured those belonging to the below middle-class and the middle-class families to build houses too on this land. The TDP supremo said that every household got some benefit or the other creating assets in each family when he was the chief minister but after Jagan came to power assets were created only on his house.

Sri City is the best example that if water is provided wealth can be increased, Chandrababu proudly said that when 600 acres of land was provided for Kia car manufacturing company it has produced 12 lakh cars. This is called wealth creation, he added. Clarifying to the people that the alliance is formed with the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP with the sole responsibility of saving and developing the State, Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to the people not to repeat the mistake of 2019.

“When a simple mistake was made in 2019 the State is completely pushed into doldrums. My sincere appeal to you all is that please do not repeat it,” Chandrababu said. Before going to the polling station to exercise the franchise, please think about the future of the children, Chandrababu said.

Mr Jagan is feeling shaky after feeling the revolt in the people, particularly among the Dalit community, Chandrababu made an appeal to the people to vote for the NDA candidates for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly. “I will take the responsibility personally to develop the State and provide all facilities to you,” the TDP supremo maintained.