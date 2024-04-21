Buzz: Nagarjuna in Rajinikanth’s Next?

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj and the film’s title announcement will be made tomorrow. As per the ongoing buzz, Nagarjuna is in talks for an important role in the film. Nagarjuna is currently playing an important role in Dhanush’s film. An official confirmation is awaited. Shruti Haasan is in talks to play Rajinikanth’s daughter in the film and Satyaraj is roped in for an important role.

The shooting formalities will start in June this year and the shoot will be wrapped up by the end of this year. Anirudh is on board to score the music and Sun Pictures are the producers. There are reports that Rajinikanth will be taking a huge remuneration for the film. He is currently shooting for Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film releases this year in October.