Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Home > Politics

Naidu promises free travel by RTC buses for women

Naidu promises free travel by RTC buses for women

Expressing profound satisfaction for celebrating his birthday amidst sisters, TDP president and former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday said that the TDP is the home for all women siblings in the State.

In an interaction with women on the occasion of his birthday on Saturday, Chandrababu Naidu fondly recalled that it was the TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao, who gave a call that every woman in the State should be given proper education. Pointing out that a woman is now holding the Finance portfolio in the Union Cabinet, Chandrababu Naidu said that woman is the finance minister of every household.

Stating that he does not like to celebrate his birthdays, the TDP supremo made an appeal to women to elect Vara Prasad to the Lok Sabha from Tirupati and Sunil to the Assembly from Gudur. Making it clear that he always spends his time for the uplift of the poor and the Telugu community, he felt that women are capable of holding the commanding positions in the world if they are educated properly.

Regretting that many of the local leaders are only aimed at looting the silicon reserves here and making money by selling the sand reserves too from the Swarnamukhi river, Chandrababu Naidu said that his idea, however, is to set up industries in this area to provide a good future for the youth. This Government has turned into a sand mafia looting all the reserves here, he said that his dream is making the Telugu community as number one in the world.

The whole State has been witnessing some kind of scsam or the other for the past five years, Chandrababu Naidu said and felt that if the YSRCP is again in power the people should live like slaves. “My wish is to make the State zero-poverty and I am giving my word to you all on the occasion of my birthday that I will make it a reality,” he stated.

Women have a lot of awareness on every aspect, he said, adding that Padmavathi University was established by the late NT Rama Rao only with the sole intention that women should get proper and quality education. This apart, NTR also provided equal right for women in ancestral property, Chandrababu Naidu said and informed the women that his intention is to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies.

Dwcra groups were set up by him for the self-respect of women, he said and pointed out that Rs 10,000 each has been extended as financial assistance for women under Pasupu Kumkuma scheme besides providing interest-free loans to them. Recalling how women suffered when there were no toilets in their houses, he said he has thus introduced the Atma Gouravam (self-respect) scheme through which toilets were built exclusively for women.

Predicting that the one-nation-one-election system will come into effect in 2029 wherein combined polls will be conducted both for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly simultaneously, Chandrababu Naidu said that reservations will be implemented for women too then. Only NDA will be implementing this, he said and stated that the TDP will take the responsibility to transform women as the most powerful section in the country through ‘Maha Sakthi’ scheme.

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has deceived all sections of society in the State, Chandrababu Naidu said and asked what happened to the Mega DSC and job calendar. Promising payment of Rs 4,000 pension for all the eligible beneficiaries on 1st of every month, he said that the amount will be delivered at their doorstep. Jagan has been claiming that women protection is ensured through Disa Act, Nara Chandrababu Naidu revealed that there is no such legislation in existence in the State. He made an appeal to all women in the State to elect the NDA candidates in these elections.

