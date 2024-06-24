Big News: Rajinikanth in Salman Khan’s Next?

Spread the love

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Tamil director Atlee will work with Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan. The top Bollywood actor gave his formal nod and Atlee is currently working on the final script. As per the ongoing reports from the Bollywood media, Atlee also managed to bring in Superstar Rajinikanth for a crucial role in the film. The crucial meeting of Rajinikanth, Salman Khan and Atlee will take place next month. Atlee narrated the plot to Rajinikanth and got his nod.

The prestigious film will kickstart next year and it will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth, Salman Khan and Atlee will be taking hefty remunerations for this action drama. Atlee has turned out to be the most trusted director after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ended up as a hit. He was in talks with Allu Arjun but the project got shelved. Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced that he would work with Atlee once again after he wraps up his current projects.