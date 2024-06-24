x
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Big News: Rajinikanth in Salman Khan's Next?

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Tamil director Atlee will work with Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan. The top Bollywood actor gave his formal nod and Atlee is currently working on the final script. As per the ongoing reports from the Bollywood media, Atlee also managed to bring in Superstar Rajinikanth for a crucial role in the film. The crucial meeting of Rajinikanth, Salman Khan and Atlee will take place next month. Atlee narrated the plot to Rajinikanth and got his nod.

The prestigious film will kickstart next year and it will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth, Salman Khan and Atlee will be taking hefty remunerations for this action drama. Atlee has turned out to be the most trusted director after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ended up as a hit. He was in talks with Allu Arjun but the project got shelved. Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced that he would work with Atlee once again after he wraps up his current projects.

