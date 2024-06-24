Three Powerful titles for Bellamkonda Sreenivas

Spread the love

After Chatrapathi in Hindi ended up as a debacle, Bellamkonda Sreenivas took a break and finalized a bunch of projects. The actor wrapped up a long schedule of Tyson Naidu in Rajasthan and returned back to Hyderabad. Sagar Chandra is the director and 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Bellamkonda Sreenivas gave his nod for a debutant named Ludheer and the film will have its official launch on July 1st. Chandu Mahesh and Sai Sashank are the producers. The team is considering three powerful titles for the film and they are Vaamana, Udbhava and Haindava. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is said to have voted for Haindava.

The team is yet to finalize and lock the film’s title and it will be locked. The title will be announced on the day of the launch. The film is planned on a budget of Rs 50 crores which is quite risky. Samyuktha Menen is the leading lady in this mass entertainer. Bellamkonda Sreenivas also gave his nod for Chavu Kaburu Challaga fame Kaushik and the film is titled Kishkindapuri. Anupama Parameshwaran is the leading lady in this entertainer. He is also in talks with Vijay Kanakamedala for a film which will be announced soon.