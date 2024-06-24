x
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Home > Movie News > Three Powerful titles for Bellamkonda Sreenivas

After Chatrapathi in Hindi ended up as a debacle, Bellamkonda Sreenivas took a break and finalized a bunch of projects. The actor wrapped up a long schedule of Tyson Naidu in Rajasthan and returned back to Hyderabad. Sagar Chandra is the director and 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Bellamkonda Sreenivas gave his nod for a debutant named Ludheer and the film will have its official launch on July 1st. Chandu Mahesh and Sai Sashank are the producers. The team is considering three powerful titles for the film and they are Vaamana, Udbhava and Haindava. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is said to have voted for Haindava.

The team is yet to finalize and lock the film’s title and it will be locked. The title will be announced on the day of the launch. The film is planned on a budget of Rs 50 crores which is quite risky. Samyuktha Menen is the leading lady in this mass entertainer. Bellamkonda Sreenivas also gave his nod for Chavu Kaburu Challaga fame Kaushik and the film is titled Kishkindapuri. Anupama Parameshwaran is the leading lady in this entertainer. He is also in talks with Vijay Kanakamedala for a film which will be announced soon.

