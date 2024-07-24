Mega Family Chilling in London

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana and their little kid Klin Kaara are off to London last week. Charan’s wax statue will be unveiled in the prestigious Madame Tussauds, London. Ram Charan is available to share the measurements so that the wax statue will get ready. Joined are Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha. They flew off to London to spend some quality time together with their family. Megastar posted a picture of them chilling out on the roads of London. The entire family will jet off to Paris tomorrow for the Inaugural Event of Summer Olympics 2024.

The family would return back to Hyderabad soon. Chiranjeevi is almost done with the shoot of Vishwambara and the entire shoot will be completed in August. The film directed by Vassistha will release on January 10th, 2025. Ram Charan has completed the shoot of Game Changer directed by Shankar. The film is announced for Christmas 2024 release. After a small break, he will join the sets of Buchi Babu’s upcoming sports drama.