x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Anjali in the streets of New York
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mega Family Chilling in London

Published on July 24, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
KA Movie Pre release Event
image
Strange turn of events: TDP seeks Justice for Vijayamma
image
Jagan Turned Weligonda Project into a Curse
image
One House, One Clan – Bigg Boss Shocks Housemates
image
Samantha kick-starts the shoot of her Second Production

Mega Family Chilling in London

Mega Family Chilling in London

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana and their little kid Klin Kaara are off to London last week. Charan’s wax statue will be unveiled in the prestigious Madame Tussauds, London. Ram Charan is available to share the measurements so that the wax statue will get ready. Joined are Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha. They flew off to London to spend some quality time together with their family. Megastar posted a picture of them chilling out on the roads of London. The entire family will jet off to Paris tomorrow for the Inaugural Event of Summer Olympics 2024.

Also read : Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Film Updates

The family would return back to Hyderabad soon. Chiranjeevi is almost done with the shoot of Vishwambara and the entire shoot will be completed in August. The film directed by Vassistha will release on January 10th, 2025. Ram Charan has completed the shoot of Game Changer directed by Shankar. The film is announced for Christmas 2024 release. After a small break, he will join the sets of Buchi Babu’s upcoming sports drama.

Next A Landmark Day for AP: Health University Renamed Previous AP withdraws Land Titling Act, passes repeal Act
else

TRENDING

image
Samantha kick-starts the shoot of her Second Production
image
Lucky Baskhar and KA: Big Financial Risks Involved
image
NBK skips Akkineni Event again

Latest

image
KA Movie Pre release Event
image
Strange turn of events: TDP seeks Justice for Vijayamma
image
Jagan Turned Weligonda Project into a Curse
image
One House, One Clan – Bigg Boss Shocks Housemates
image
Samantha kick-starts the shoot of her Second Production

Most Read

image
Strange turn of events: TDP seeks Justice for Vijayamma
image
Jagan Turned Weligonda Project into a Curse
image
New Twist in Janwada Farmhouse Case

Related Articles

Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot Navina Bole’s Silver Shine Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice Kriti Sanon in purple outfit How To Get Rid Of Stress Ashu Reddy in work mode Soha Ali Khan Glares In White Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection Anjali in the streets of New York