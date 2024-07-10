x
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Film Updates

Published on July 10, 2024 by ratnasri

Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Film Updates

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is finally relieved from Game Changer and he is on a break. He is spending time with his family and he will soon kickstart his physical transformation for his next. Buchi Babu will direct his next film and the shooting formalities will start this year. Ram Charan will take three months to get the desired look and some of the top class trainers will train him to get the look of an athlete. Buchi Babu is fine tuning the script and he is working with several writers for the film. A number of versions are written during this time and Buchi Babu will finalize the script before Ram Charan enters the set.

A massive village set is currently constructed in Hyderabad and a major portion of the shoot will take place in the set. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and AR Rahman scores the music. Three tunes have been locked recently. Sukumar too will finalize the script and the shoot is expected to start post Dasara. Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers. Ram Charan will be charging a whopping Rs 125 crore remuneration and this pan-Indian attempt is planned on a mega budget.

YSRCP Leaders' Anticipatory Bail Hearing Scheduled for Today
Actress injured on the sets of NBK109
