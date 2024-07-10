x
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Politics

YSRCP Leaders’ Anticipatory Bail Hearing Scheduled for Today

Published on July 10, 2024 by ratnasri

YSRCP Leaders’ Anticipatory Bail Hearing Scheduled for Today

In relation to the frightful assault on the Telugu Desam Party headquarters and the residence of Chandrababu Naidu in 2021, the Andhra Pradesh Police has already apprehended eight individuals in two phases, purportedly affiliated with the YSRCP. The Mangalagiri police have commenced their investigation, acquiring CCTV footage from the premises and identifying the accused parties.

In this matter, the Andhra Pradesh High Court is set to examine the anticipatory bail petitions of YSRCP Member of Legislative Council Talasila Raghuram and Devineni Avinash today.

Furthermore, a case has been registered against Jogi Ramesh, who allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation with the security personnel at Mr Naidu’s residence. The incident was captured by six CCTV cameras situated around the residence and office. Mr. Ramesh’s hearing is also scheduled for Wednesday.

Senior Counsel L. Ravichander, representing Mr. Avinash, has contended that there is no evidence of his client’s involvement in the attack, rather than an accusation by another defendant. He asserts that the police’s sole intention is to arrest Mr. Avinash, citing the issuance of notices under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure to another accused in the same case.

In a surprising turn of events, key YSRCP leaders Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Alla Ramakrishna Reddy have also approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in this case.

Sources claim that with the TDP government’s appointment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough inquiry, Sajjala and Alla are exercising caution by seeking anticipatory bail, rather than risking potential legal entanglements at the last minute.

-Sanyogita

