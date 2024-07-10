YSRCP Leaders’ Anticipatory Bail Hearing Scheduled for Today

Spread the love

In relation to the frightful assault on the Telugu Desam Party headquarters and the residence of Chandrababu Naidu in 2021, the Andhra Pradesh Police has already apprehended eight individuals in two phases, purportedly affiliated with the YSRCP. The Mangalagiri police have commenced their investigation, acquiring CCTV footage from the premises and identifying the accused parties.

In this matter, the Andhra Pradesh High Court is set to examine the anticipatory bail petitions of YSRCP Member of Legislative Council Talasila Raghuram and Devineni Avinash today.

Furthermore, a case has been registered against Jogi Ramesh, who allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation with the security personnel at Mr Naidu’s residence. The incident was captured by six CCTV cameras situated around the residence and office. Mr. Ramesh’s hearing is also scheduled for Wednesday.

Senior Counsel L. Ravichander, representing Mr. Avinash, has contended that there is no evidence of his client’s involvement in the attack, rather than an accusation by another defendant. He asserts that the police’s sole intention is to arrest Mr. Avinash, citing the issuance of notices under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure to another accused in the same case.

In a surprising turn of events, key YSRCP leaders Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Alla Ramakrishna Reddy have also approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in this case.

Sources claim that with the TDP government’s appointment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough inquiry, Sajjala and Alla are exercising caution by seeking anticipatory bail, rather than risking potential legal entanglements at the last minute.

-Sanyogita