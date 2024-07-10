Polimera 3 script work completed and pre production begins

Spread the love

The Polimera franchise, renowned for its compelling narratives in Telugu thriller cinema, has solidified its place with a loyal fan base. Today, the creators have officially announced Polimera 3, marking the franchise’s progression to next level. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Dr. Anil Vishwanath, this upcoming installment promises to captivate audiences once again.

Notably, Vamsi Nandipati, a successful distributor recognized for his involvement in hit films such as Kantara, 2018 Movie, and Polimera 2, is stepping into a new role as producer for Polimera 3. His enthusiasm and experience are set to elevate the franchise’s standards even further.

Under Vishwanath’s direction, the script for Polimera 3 has been finalized, signaling the commencement of pre-production activities. Versatile actor Satyam Rajesh will play the main lead. The ensemble cast includes talents like Baladitya, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Getup Srinu, Rakendu Mouli, and others.

The film’s creators anticipate Polimera 3 to resonate globally, particularly with its rural thriller theme. With meticulous attention to technical excellence and production standards, producer Vamsi Nandipati aims to deliver an eagerly awaited and spine-chilling cinematic journey.

Anticipation among fans and critics alike is high, as Polimera 3 promises to redefine the genre and set new benchmarks in Telugu cinema. The film is bankrolled by Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments in association with Bhogendra Gupta.