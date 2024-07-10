x
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Home > Movie News

Polimera 3 script work completed and pre production begins

Published on July 10, 2024 by ratnasri

Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
The Polimera franchise, renowned for its compelling narratives in Telugu thriller cinema, has solidified its place with a loyal fan base. Today, the creators have officially announced Polimera 3, marking the franchise’s progression to next level. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Dr. Anil Vishwanath, this upcoming installment promises to captivate audiences once again.

Notably, Vamsi Nandipati, a successful distributor recognized for his involvement in hit films such as Kantara, 2018 Movie, and Polimera 2, is stepping into a new role as producer for Polimera 3. His enthusiasm and experience are set to elevate the franchise’s standards even further.

Under Vishwanath’s direction, the script for Polimera 3 has been finalized, signaling the commencement of pre-production activities. Versatile actor Satyam Rajesh will play the main lead. The ensemble cast includes talents like Baladitya, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Getup Srinu, Rakendu Mouli, and others.

The film’s creators anticipate Polimera 3 to resonate globally, particularly with its rural thriller theme. With meticulous attention to technical excellence and production standards, producer Vamsi Nandipati aims to deliver an eagerly awaited and spine-chilling cinematic journey.

Anticipation among fans and critics alike is high, as Polimera 3 promises to redefine the genre and set new benchmarks in Telugu cinema. The film is bankrolled by Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments in association with Bhogendra Gupta.

