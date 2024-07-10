x
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Actress injured on the sets of NBK109

Published on July 10, 2024 by ratnasri

Actress injured on the sets of NBK109

Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela is playing a crucial role in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film that is yet to be titled. The actress joined the sets of the film recently and she got injured on the sets. Urvashi Rautela is rushed to a private hospital and she is in recovery mode. The makers are yet to issue a statement for the same. The actress injured herself while shooting for an action episode. Before this, the actress heaped praise on her co-star Nandamuri Balakrishna calling him a cult personality and wonderful human being. Urvashi Rautela also said that NBK109 got her a challenging role which she never attempted in her career.

Bobby is the director of this untitled actioner and Chandini Chowdary is playing an important role. Bobby Deol plays the role of the lead antagonist and Thaman scores the music. The film produced by Sithara Entertainments may hit the screens in December this year. Balakrishna who was on a political break returned back to the sets recently and he is working for the film without any major breaks.

