BCCI Appoints Gautam Gambhir as Team India Head Coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the appointment of former India captain and opening batsman Gautam Gambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. The Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising Mr Ashok Malhotra, Mr Jatin Paranjpe, and Ms Sulakshana Naik, unanimously recommended Gambhir as the successor to Rahul Dravid.

Dravid, who led the team to victory in the T20 World Cup and a runner-up finish in the 50-over World Cup, stepped down from his position following these achievements. The BCCI has expressed its profound gratitude for Dravid’s exemplary service as Head Coach.

Gambhir is set to assume his new role for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, commencing on 27th July 2024.

Taking to social media, Gambhir expressed his sentiments, stating, “I am deeply honoured to return to Indian cricket, albeit in a different capacity. I am committed to doing everything in my power to fulfil the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.”

Mr Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, extended a warm welcome to Gambhir, assuring him of the BCCI’s full support as he embarks on this new chapter in his cricketing career.

Sanyogita