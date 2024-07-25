x
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Buzz: Animal composer for Balakrishna?

Published on July 25, 2024 by ratnasri

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are teaming up for the fourth time after scoring blockbusters like Simha, Legend and Akhanda. The film’s pre-production work is currently happening and it is said to be the costliest film made in Balayya’s career. The shoot of the film will commence this year and Boyapati is currently finalizing the technicians for the film. Thaman’s work and the background score in Akhanda received top class applause but Boyapati is currently on a hunt for a change in the composer for the film.

Also Read:Buzz: Dil Raju in talks for NBK111?

As per the ongoing speculations, Animal composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar is considered for the film. He provided the background score for Animal and the response was unanimous. The score even elevated the film. The talks are currently on and we have to wait to see if Boyapati ropes him for the background score alone or for the complete film. 14 Reels Plus will produce this prestigious project and more details will be announced very soon. Boyapati is also designing the look of Balakrishna and the film is said to be the sequel for Akhanda.

