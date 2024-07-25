Buzz: Animal composer for Balakrishna?

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are teaming up for the fourth time after scoring blockbusters like Simha, Legend and Akhanda. The film’s pre-production work is currently happening and it is said to be the costliest film made in Balayya’s career. The shoot of the film will commence this year and Boyapati is currently finalizing the technicians for the film. Thaman’s work and the background score in Akhanda received top class applause but Boyapati is currently on a hunt for a change in the composer for the film.

As per the ongoing speculations, Animal composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar is considered for the film. He provided the background score for Animal and the response was unanimous. The score even elevated the film. The talks are currently on and we have to wait to see if Boyapati ropes him for the background score alone or for the complete film. 14 Reels Plus will produce this prestigious project and more details will be announced very soon. Boyapati is also designing the look of Balakrishna and the film is said to be the sequel for Akhanda.