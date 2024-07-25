Nithiin lines up two new Films

Tollywood actor Nithiin needs a massive break as he tasted back-to-back debacles. He is juggling between the sets of Sriram Venu’s Thammudu and Venky Kudumula’s Robinhood. Both these films are made on massive budgets beyond the market of Nithiin and are said to be action entertainers. One among the films will hit the screens this year and the second one will release in February 2025. Nithiin is in plans to take up two new films and shoot for both of them simultaneously. Nithiin will soon reunite with his Ishq director Vikram Kumar and the shoot commences this year.

Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy will produce this interesting project on Primeshow Entertainments banner. Nithiin also gave his nod for a youthful entertainer to be directed by 90s fame Aditya Haasan. The script is currently getting ready and the shoot commences early next year. Nithiin’s home banner Sresht Movies will produce this project. Nithiin will shoot for both these films simultaneously.