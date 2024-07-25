x
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Home > Movie News

Nithiin lines up two new Films

Published on July 25, 2024 by ratnasri

Nithiin lines up two new Films

Tollywood actor Nithiin needs a massive break as he tasted back-to-back debacles. He is juggling between the sets of Sriram Venu’s Thammudu and Venky Kudumula’s Robinhood. Both these films are made on massive budgets beyond the market of Nithiin and are said to be action entertainers. One among the films will hit the screens this year and the second one will release in February 2025. Nithiin is in plans to take up two new films and shoot for both of them simultaneously. Nithiin will soon reunite with his Ishq director Vikram Kumar and the shoot commences this year.

Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy will produce this interesting project on Primeshow Entertainments banner. Nithiin also gave his nod for a youthful entertainer to be directed by 90s fame Aditya Haasan. The script is currently getting ready and the shoot commences early next year. Nithiin’s home banner Sresht Movies will produce this project. Nithiin will shoot for both these films simultaneously.

