Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Pic Talk: Allu Arjun’s Family from Europe

Published on July 25, 2024 by ratnasri

Pic Talk: Allu Arjun’s Family from Europe

Allu Arjun Holidaying with Family

Icon Star Allu Arjun who is busy with the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule has trimmed off his beard and this triggered speculations, controversy. The actor along with his wife Sneha Reddy and kids Ayan and Arha are currently holidaying in Europe. His wife posted some of the beautiful locations of the nature from their Norway holiday. Sneha posted one more click with Allu Arjun from the back side. Arha is spotted along with Sneha in the click which is now going viral on the internet. Allu Arjun is expected to get back to work next month while Sukumar resumed the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule and the episodes that do not need Bunny are shot currently.

Read Also : Pushpa 2: The Rule shoot Resumes Tomorrow

