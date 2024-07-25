Pic Talk: Allu Arjun’s Family from Europe

Icon Star Allu Arjun who is busy with the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule has trimmed off his beard and this triggered speculations, controversy. The actor along with his wife Sneha Reddy and kids Ayan and Arha are currently holidaying in Europe. His wife posted some of the beautiful locations of the nature from their Norway holiday. Sneha posted one more click with Allu Arjun from the back side. Arha is spotted along with Sneha in the click which is now going viral on the internet. Allu Arjun is expected to get back to work next month while Sukumar resumed the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule and the episodes that do not need Bunny are shot currently.

Read Also : Pushpa 2: The Rule shoot Resumes Tomorrow