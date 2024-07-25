Mega Fans’ request for Dil Raju

After the debacle of Indian 2, Mega fans are worried about Game Changer as the film is the next directorial of Shankar. The top director took the complete hold of the project and he hasn’t been allowing the film’s producer Dil Raju to involve in the film. He hasn’t shown the rush to Dil Raju or the lead actor Ram Charan. The Edit Suite is kept in Chennai and Shankar is currently busy with the shoot of the film. Mega fans have taken to social media and they are urging Dil Raju to take the hold of the film. They are requesting him to watch the rush of the film and go for reshoots if the content is not appealing.

Shankar faced huge criticism for the lengthy runtime of Indian 2 and outdated narration. He has to take special care as there are huge financials involved. The runtime should be crispy and the film has to be racy. After considering the recent track record of Shankar, Mega fans have been urging Dil Raju to take the hold and watch the rush. Game Changer is delayed by years and the film is expected to hit the screens for Christmas this year. Shankar is currently busy with the film’s shoot in Hyderabad and the entire shoot will be wrapped up by the end of August. The next single from Game Changer will release in August. Kiara Advani is the leading lady and Thaman is the music composer.