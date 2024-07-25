A Huge Relief for People Media Factory

People Media Factory is one of the busiest production houses of Telugu cinema and they have a strong lineup of projects. Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar’s Mr Bachchan and Gopichand, Srinu Vaitla’s Viswam are done with the shoots and they are gearing up for release soon. Mr Bachchan is releasing on August 15th and Viswam is in the race for October 4th release. TG Vishwa Prasad has been worried as the digital deals for the films are yet to be closed and the release dates are nearing. It is a huge relief for the producer now. Netflix bagged the digital rights of Mr Bachchan for Rs 20 crores and the Hindi rights fetched Rs 26 crores. This is a huge relief as the release date is just three weeks away.

Amazon Prime acquired the digital rights of Viswam for a fancy price and the makers are closing other deals. A major budget from both these films are recovered which is a relief for the producer. There are fancy offers for the theatrical rights of Mr Bachchan. Dil Raju will release the film in the Nizam region while People Media Factory has their regular distributors in other territories. Viswam theatrical business will be closed before the release of the film.