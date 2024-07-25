Telangana Cabinet Approves 2024-25 Budget, Set for Presentation

The Telangana state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has approved the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will present the budget in the legislative assembly, while Minister Sridhar Babu will introduce it to the legislative council at noon. Bhatti has already handed over budget-related documents to Revanth Reddy.

Budget discussions are scheduled for the 27th of this month, with Revanth Reddy expected to address opposition queries. Debates will continue on July 28 and 29, followed by Finance Minister Vikramarka answering questions on July 30. The bill is set to pass on July 31.

Sources indicate that the Telangana budget will focus heavily on the agriculture sector and infrastructural development. The Congress government is also expected to allocate significant funds for implementing their election promises.

The previous budget, passed in February 2024, proposed borrowings of Rs 59,625.21 crore. It showed a surplus of Rs 4,424 crore and a deficit of Rs 53,227 crore for the fiscal year. The total budget outlay was Rs 2,75,891 crore.

–Sanyogita