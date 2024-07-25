x
Telangana Cabinet Approves 2024-25 Budget, Set for Presentation

Published on July 25, 2024

Rishabh’s Jai Hanuman First Look: Spectacular
YS Sharmila says “Joke of the Century”
Ravi Teja to bring MASS JATHARA to theatres on May 9th
Rahul Gandhi expected to launch Caste Census in Telangana
Viveka Murder Case: CBI Reveals Umashankar Reddy’s Mastermind Role

Telangana Cabinet Approves 2024-25 Budget, Set for Presentation

The Telangana state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has approved the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will present the budget in the legislative assembly, while Minister Sridhar Babu will introduce it to the legislative council at noon. Bhatti has already handed over budget-related documents to Revanth Reddy.

Budget discussions are scheduled for the 27th of this month, with Revanth Reddy expected to address opposition queries. Debates will continue on July 28 and 29, followed by Finance Minister Vikramarka answering questions on July 30. The bill is set to pass on July 31.

Also read:Revanth Reddy mocks Union Budget as ‘Kurchi Bachao Budget’

Sources indicate that the Telangana budget will focus heavily on the agriculture sector and infrastructural development. The Congress government is also expected to allocate significant funds for implementing their election promises.

The previous budget, passed in February 2024, proposed borrowings of Rs 59,625.21 crore. It showed a surplus of Rs 4,424 crore and a deficit of Rs 53,227 crore for the fiscal year. The total budget outlay was Rs 2,75,891 crore.

Read Also: Revanth Reddy vs KTR: War of Words

–Sanyogita

Rishabh’s Jai Hanuman First Look: Spectacular
Ravi Teja to bring MASS JATHARA to theatres on May 9th
Four teasers for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Rishabh’s Jai Hanuman First Look: Spectacular
YS Sharmila says “Joke of the Century”
Ravi Teja to bring MASS JATHARA to theatres on May 9th
Rahul Gandhi expected to launch Caste Census in Telangana
Viveka Murder Case: CBI Reveals Umashankar Reddy’s Mastermind Role

YS Sharmila says “Joke of the Century”
Rahul Gandhi expected to launch Caste Census in Telangana
Viveka Murder Case: CBI Reveals Umashankar Reddy’s Mastermind Role

