In the Lok Sabha, Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has promised Vijayawada airport development. On Thursday, a question was raised in the Lok Sabha about the development of Vijayawada International Airport to the Civil Aviation Minister. In response, Rammohan Naidu said that the airport development project was started in 2020 with a budget of Rs 611 Crore. Due to issues such as the sand crisis and others, the development process has been on hold for a while. He also stated that the airport’s development program will be taken as a top priority and work will resume soon. He promised in the Lok Sabha that airport development would be completed before June 2025.

For the development of the state capital ‘Amaravati’, Vijayawada’s international access will play a crucial role, and the initiation of its development is good news for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

After the NDA government was formed, a stream of fruitful news came to the state. In an interview with national media, Rammohan Naidu described the relationship between Narendra Modi and Chandrababu Naidu as a “fevicol ka jodi”. If this relationship continues to be the same, Andhra Pradesh will see extensive development in the coming five years. He also accused Jagan of destroying the development of the capital city of Amaravati. Now, the TDP-led NDA government is also pooling funds for the development of the state.

Now, with TDP leading the NDA government, they’re apparently rustling up funds to get our state back on track. Let’s keep our eyes peeled and see if these promises turn into reality!

