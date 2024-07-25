x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Ashu Reddy in work mode
View all stories
Home > Politics

Rammohan Naidu’s Promise for Vijayawada Airport Development

Published on July 25, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Rishabh’s Jai Hanuman First Look: Spectacular
image
YS Sharmila says “Joke of the Century”
image
Ravi Teja to bring MASS JATHARA to theatres on May 9th
image
Rahul Gandhi expected to launch Caste Census in Telangana
image
Viveka Murder Case: CBI Reveals Umashankar Reddy’s Mastermind Role

Rammohan Naidu’s Promise for Vijayawada Airport Development

Rammohan Naidu's Promise for Vijayawada Airport Development

In the Lok Sabha, Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has promised Vijayawada airport development. On Thursday, a question was raised in the Lok Sabha about the development of Vijayawada International Airport to the Civil Aviation Minister. In response, Rammohan Naidu said that the airport development project was started in 2020 with a budget of Rs 611 Crore. Due to issues such as the sand crisis and others, the development process has been on hold for a while. He also stated that the airport’s development program will be taken as a top priority and work will resume soon. He promised in the Lok Sabha that airport development would be completed before June 2025.

For the development of the state capital ‘Amaravati’, Vijayawada’s international access will play a crucial role, and the initiation of its development is good news for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read : Bhogapuram airport to be ready by 2026, says Union Minister

After the NDA government was formed, a stream of fruitful news came to the state. In an interview with national media, Rammohan Naidu described the relationship between Narendra Modi and Chandrababu Naidu as a “fevicol ka jodi”. If this relationship continues to be the same, Andhra Pradesh will see extensive development in the coming five years. He also accused Jagan of destroying the development of the capital city of Amaravati. Now, the TDP-led NDA government is also pooling funds for the development of the state.

Now, with TDP leading the NDA government, they’re apparently rustling up funds to get our state back on track. Let’s keep our eyes peeled and see if these promises turn into reality!

-Sanyogita

Next The Dark Side of Instagram Reels: What You Need to Know Previous Telangana Cabinet Approves 2024-25 Budget, Set for Presentation
else

TRENDING

image
Rishabh’s Jai Hanuman First Look: Spectacular
image
Ravi Teja to bring MASS JATHARA to theatres on May 9th
image
Four teasers for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Latest

image
Rishabh’s Jai Hanuman First Look: Spectacular
image
YS Sharmila says “Joke of the Century”
image
Ravi Teja to bring MASS JATHARA to theatres on May 9th
image
Rahul Gandhi expected to launch Caste Census in Telangana
image
Viveka Murder Case: CBI Reveals Umashankar Reddy’s Mastermind Role

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila says “Joke of the Century”
image
Rahul Gandhi expected to launch Caste Census in Telangana
image
Viveka Murder Case: CBI Reveals Umashankar Reddy’s Mastermind Role

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot Navina Bole’s Silver Shine Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice Kriti Sanon in purple outfit How To Get Rid Of Stress Ashu Reddy in work mode