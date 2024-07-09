x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Politics > Bhogapuram airport to be ready by 2026, says Union Minister

Bhogapuram airport to be ready by 2026, says Union Minister

Published on July 9, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Matka Le Le Raja Song: Nora Fatehi’s Retro Dances
image
Jani Master gets a shock from Rangareddy Court
image
Kannada actor Darshan’s Bail Request Rejected
image
Kamal Haasan’s new and Stylish Makeover
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule is Mind Boggling: DSP

Bhogapuram airport to be ready by 2026, says Union Minister

Spread the love

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, K Ram Mohan Naidu, on Tuesday said that the Bhogapuram airport would be ready for commercial operation by 2026. He said that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan are serious on the Bhogapuram airport completion.

The Minister inspected the airport area on Tuesday. He interacted with the officials on the progress of the works. He said he would take special interest to get every clearance from the Central government for the airport. He would also give highest priority for the completion of the works of the airport, the Minister said.

He said that the airport is spread over 2,700 acres of land. The previous YSR Congress government had tried to reduce it by 500 acres. The previous government also did not focus on the airport and caused delays in the works, he said. He said that this government would complete the terminal building by December 2024.

The Union Minister said that he would take special interest to resolve small issues of the airport. The airport would create direct and indirect employment for over 6 lakh people, he said. People from south Odisha and Chhattisgarh are also expected to use this airport, once completed.

The Minister further said that they would link the airport from all sides with the highways. The state and the Central government would do everything to promote the Bhogapuram airport, the Minister said. He further added that he had taken the beach highway proposal also to the notice of the Central government. He expressed confidence that the Central government would clear the project and complete it at the earliest.

Vizianagaram Lok Sabha MP, Kalisetti Appala Naidu, MLAs Lokam Madhavi and Athidhi Gajapathi Raju, several officials were present during the Minister’s visit to the airport.

Next Kidney Organ Trafficking Ring Uncovered in Guntur Previous Naidu’s Initiative to Refine the Volunteer System
else

TRENDING

image
Matka Le Le Raja Song: Nora Fatehi’s Retro Dances
image
Jani Master gets a shock from Rangareddy Court
image
Kannada actor Darshan’s Bail Request Rejected

Latest

image
Matka Le Le Raja Song: Nora Fatehi’s Retro Dances
image
Jani Master gets a shock from Rangareddy Court
image
Kannada actor Darshan’s Bail Request Rejected
image
Kamal Haasan’s new and Stylish Makeover
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule is Mind Boggling: DSP

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Brings ‘Village Festival’ to Rural Andhra Pradesh
image
All political parties had distanced from Prof Saibaba during his struggles
image
Safety Concerns Delay Water Storage at Kaleshwaram Project’s Key Barrages

Related Articles

Ishwarya menon latest photos Flaxseed – Health Benefits Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits Heli Sizzling Photoshoot Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday Bhagyashri Borse admirable look Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump Beetroot Health Benefits Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes Riya Suman Festive Celebrations