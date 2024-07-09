x
Home > Politics > Naidu's Initiative to Refine the Volunteer System

Naidu's Initiative to Refine the Volunteer System

Naidu’s Initiative to Refine the Volunteer System

The State Level Bankers Committee had finalized the annual loan plan at Rs 5.4 lakh crore for 2024-25. The committee met at the Velagapudi secretariat on Tuesday under the chairmanship of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The committee discussed the loan plan for the year.

The committee planned Rs 3.75 lakh crore for the priority sector and Rs 1.65 lakh crore for the other sectors. Agriculture sector would get Rs 2.64 lakh crore for the year. This loan is 14 per cent more than the previous year’s loan plan.

Earlier, speaking at the bankers meeting, the chief minister asked the bankers to support the government’s welfare schemes. He said that the government had taken up welfare programmes on a large scale. The government started implementing the welfare programmes right from the day one of coming to power, he said.

Welfare programmes were the main plank of this government, Chandrababu Naidu said and wanted the bankers to support the government’s welfare programmes. The government is committed to continue the welfare programmes, he said. The welfare programmes were part of the election manifesto of the government, he said.

He wanted the bankers to give subsidies to the beneficiaries. The government was extending several loans to the people. Farmers, the self-help group women, the youth, artisan and others are given loans from the government, he said. He wanted the bankers to extend these subsidies and help the beneficiaries.

Chandrababu Naidu wanted the bankers to be part of the government. He said that banks would play an important role in taking the government’s welfare programmes to the doorstep of the people. The government is identifying the real beneficiaries and wants the bankers to help them by releasing subsidies and loans.

Minister for Finance Payyavula Keshav and Minister for Agriculture K Atchennaidu and senior officials were present at the meeting.

