Home > NRI Life / Diaspora > Tragic Demise of Telugu Student in the United States

Published on July 9, 2024 by

Kannada actor Darshan’s Bail Request Rejected
Kamal Haasan’s new and Stylish Makeover
Pushpa 2: The Rule is Mind Boggling: DSP
Alia Bhatt opens up about her ADHD diagnosis
KA Movie Teaser Launch Event

In a most tragic turn of events, the Indian Embassy in New York has confirmed the untimely passing of another Telugu student on American soil. The deceased, Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, a promising young scholar of 24 years, met his unfortunate end at the picturesque Barberville Falls in Albany. Mr. Gadde, hailing from the esteemed state of Telangana, was pursuing his academic endeavours at the prestigious Trine University.

The tragic incident transpired during the extended Independence Day weekend, as Mr. Gadde was partaking in recreational activities at the aforementioned falls. His mortal remains were discovered on the 7th of July, following what can only be described as a dreadful misadventure.

The Indian Embassy has issued a formal statement, assuring that they are extending all necessary diplomatic assistance and diligently working towards procuring a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to facilitate the repatriation of Mr. Gadde’s earthly remains to his native land. The embassy has also conveyed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends.

According to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Gadde and a companion encountered difficulties while engaged in swimming. While one individual was successfully rescued, Mr. Gadde, regrettably, succumbed to the unsafe waters. The sheriff’s office is presently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic drowning incident.

Next Naidu’s Initiative to Refine the Volunteer System Previous Russian Federation Pledges to Repatriate Indian Servicemen
