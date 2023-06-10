Home Galleries Actors VarunTej & Lavanya Tripathi Engagement Photos VarunTej & Lavanya Tripathi Engagement Photos By Telugu360 - June 10, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Actors Nandamuri Family at NTR Ghat Actors Sarath Babu Funeral Ceremony Photos Actors NTR Centenary Celebrations Actors Gopichand Interview Actors Allari Naresh Interview LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ