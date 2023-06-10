Two Megstars To Collaborate After 32 Years

There is an exciting update coming up that Thalaivar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are teaming up together after 32 years. Superstar Rajinikanth is currently working for Jailer and Laal Salaam. Meanwhile, he collaborated with director TJ Gnanavel, the film is tentatively titled Thalaiver170. BigB Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing an important role in this film.

In 1991 Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan were seen together in a Bollywood biggie, Hum. Now after 32 years, they both are teaming up. Fans are on cloud nine to see two superstars together on screen. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and is said to be an intense drama. Rajini will be seen as a retired cop fighting against encounter punishment and the shoot will commence next month. More details awaited.