Nandamuri Balakrishna to be most violent man in Bobby direction!

Nata Simha Nandamuri Balakrishna is joining hands with Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema for his 109th film. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film while Srikara Studios is presenting it.

Working title, NBK109, will be directed by blockbuster director Bobby Kolli. The team has announced the movie on the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s birthday on 10th June.

The team released a concept poster with Mansion House, an axe, a sickle and many more weapons in a tool box.

They have come up with a tagline – “The World Knows Him But No One Knows His World.” Also, they have started it as “Violence Ka Visiting Card”.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to unleash his most violent avatar in Bobby Kolli direction. Team is planning for early 2024 release.