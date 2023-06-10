Bhagavanth Kesari Teaser: Goosebumps for Balayya Fans

Advertisement

Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his birthday today and the makers of Bhagavanth Kesari released the teaser. The teaser looks powerful and is packed with high-voltage action. Anil Ravipudi presents Balakrishna in a new look and his body language, and mannerisms are a treat for Nandamuri fans. Balakrishna playing a guitar makes the teaser end on a high note. Thaman’s background score and the cinematography work should have a special mention from the teaser. Bhagavanth Kesari teaser is a perfect birthday gift for Nandamuri fans.

Bhagavanth Kesari seems to be a high-voltage actioner. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal plays the lead antagonist and Kajal is the leading lady. Sree Leela will be seen in an important role. The shooting portions of the film will be completed by the end of July. Bhagavanth Kesari is announced for Dasara release and the film is produced by Shine Screens. Bhagavanth Kesari teaser brings good expectations on the film.