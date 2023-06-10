It’s a destination wedding for Varun Tej

Mega Prince Varun Tej got engaged to his love Lavanya Tripathi in a private ceremony last night. The engagement took place in Naga Babu’s residence and was attended by the families of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun and others. The wedding date will be finalized and announced soon. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are considering getting married in Italy. The duo is on a hunt for the right destination and a private resort.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi posted the pictures from their engagement ceremony once the event got completed. The wedding is expected to take place this year. Varun Tej is busy wrapping up the shoot of Gandeevadhari Arjuna and the film is aimed for August 25th release. Varun is also shooting for a pan-Indian film that will release next year.