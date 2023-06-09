Activists are backbone of TDP, says Chandrababu

Information-TDP activists are the major campaigns of the party and they are conquering the world using cell-phones, observed former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday.

Appreciating the efforts of the I-TDP activists at a seminar at the party headquarters, Chandrababu Naidu felt that earlier passing on the information was difficult but now using the cell-phones, the I-TDP activists are sending the info very fast. “I am extremely happy that these activists have made the membership enrolment programme a resounding success,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

For any political outfit the activists are the backbone as they act like bridges between people and the party, Mr Chandrababu remarked. “Within a few hours the TDP mini-manifesto, announced at the Mahanadu, reached every doorstep. People are now discussing this manifesto,” the TDP supremo stated.

For every woman in the age group of 18 to 59, Rs 1500 will be paid every month and under the Talliki Vandanam scheme every student will be paid Rs 15,000 per annum, Chandrababu Naidu said. Expressing concern that the prices of essentials have gone up steeply during the YSRCP rule, the former chief minister said that once the TDP is back in power three cooking-gas cylinders will be supplied free-of-cost to every house.

Free bus services will be provided for women and employment opportunities will be provided for the youth, he said. “The jobless youth in the State strongly feel that if they should get jobs Babu should be back in power,” Chandrababu observed.

“On Thursday I have given the schedule to meet those who are going on Haj pilgrimage at Numbur. Without giving permission to me the Chief Minister went there at the same time. It is really shameful that this kind of persons are totally misusing their power,” Chandrababu said.

Stating that only nine months are left for the next elections, Chandrababu Naidu gave a call to the party leaders and activists to get ready to face the polls. “Every person should turn into an IT weapon,” he said. The coming polls are a war between plunderers and the poor and the money looted by these plunderers will be distributed to the poor,” the TDP supremo observed.