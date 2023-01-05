Vijay’s Divorce rumors storms Internet

From the past few days, there are reports that Tamil Superstar Vijay and his wife Sangeetha decided to part ways after 23 years of their marriage. They are blessed with two children Jason and Divya. Sangeetha was not seen during some of the recent and important events in Chennai after which the rumors started. Vijay shares a great bonding with Atlee and Priya. Sangeetha was missing for the baby shower of Priya. Almost all the leading and top media houses carried the news about the divorce of Vijay and Sangeetha.

As per the update, Sangeetha along with their kids is holidaying in USA because of which she was absent. Vijay is also expected to join the family in USA soon after the release of his next offering Varisu. All is well between Vijay and Sangeetha. The duo got married on August 25th, 1999 as per the Hindu and Christian traditions after they fell in love. With a lot of speculations going on, we have to wait to see if Vijay issues an official statement about his divorce. Varisu featuring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna is aimed for January 11th release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.